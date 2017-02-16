EUR/USD Forecast: correction can extend up to 1.0710

Dollar's short-term reversal continues this Thursday, with the EUR/USD extending its recovery into the 1.0630 region after bottoming yesterday at 1.0521. Despite strong US data, and FED's head Yellen saying that she is ready to pull the trigger, seems investors are not ready to resume blind dollar buying, amid the uncertainty surrounding the new administration, moreover as Trump repeatedly spoke against a strong dollar.

In the data front, the calendar remains light in Europe, while later on the day, the US will release January housing figures and the Philadelphia FED Manufacturing Survey. Better-than-expected readings can help the greenback to advance, but won't likely be enough to push it towards its weekly highs.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price has broken above its 20 SMA that turned now flat and now acts as dynamic support around 1.0600, whilst technical indicators have entered bullish territory, maintaining their upward slopes. As long as above the 20 SMA, the risk is towards the upside, as the indicator has been leading the way lower for over a week.

An immediate static resistance stands at 1.0660, and further gains beyond the level should lead to an extension up to the 1.0700/20 price zone. 1.0590 on the other hand, is the immediate support, followed by the 1.0550/60 region, this last a probable daily bottom in case of dollar's gains and no shocking surprises coming from the White Office.

View live chart of the EUR/USD