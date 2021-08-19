The EUR/USD pair corrects oversold conditions, although the risk remains skewed to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps developing far below a bearish 20 SMA, while the longer ones remain far above the latter. Technical indicators are recovering modestly but remain well into negative territory. The pair could recover up to 1.1750, although sellers will likely defend the level.

US data was mixed, as the August Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey contracted to 19.4, missing expectations, while Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 13 unexpectedly improved to 348K. Earlier in the day, the EU published the June Current Account, which posted a seasonally-adjusted surplus of €21.8 billion.

Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, European indexes trade in the red, dragging US futures to their lowest for August. At the same time, demand for safety had pushed government bonds higher and yields to fresh weekly lows.

The EUR/USD pair recovers modestly from a fresh 2021 low of 1.1665, now trading around the 1.1700 mark. Financial markets are in risk-off mode, following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes on Wednesday, indicating that US policymakers have escalated their tapering discussions, with speculative interest rushing to price in an announcement next September in Jackson Hole.

