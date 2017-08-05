EUR/USD Forecast: correcting lower, but USD still weak

The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1020 in early interbank trading on news that centrist Emmanuel Macron began the new French president. The result was largely anticipated by speculative interest, and the pair quickly retreated back to pre-news levels, easing some additional 30 pips with London opening. Nevertheless, the dollar retains its weak tone, implying limited downward scope for the pair.

News coming from Europe this morning showed that German Factory Orders surged by 1.0% in March, beating expectations of a 0.8% advance. The year-on-year reading came in at 2.4%, while February figures were revised modestly higher, whilst the EU Sentix Investor Confidence index advanced up to 27.4 in May, well above expected, more signs that the local economy is in good shape.

The US session will bring a couple of Fed's speakers and the Labor market conditions index for April, none relevant enough to trigger dollar demand, unless US policy makers explicitly confirm a rate hike for June.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA heads north around 1.0950, former yearly high, whilst a strong Fibonacci support stands at 1.0930. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame are heading lower within positive territory, rather reflecting the ongoing retracement than suggesting bearish strength. Below 1.0930, however, further declines become more likely, with 1.0890 and 1.0850 as the next intraday supports.

To the upside, 1.0985 is the immediate short term resistance, followed by the mentioned daily high at 1.1020.

View live chart of the EUR/USD