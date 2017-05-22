EUR/USD Forecast: correcting in light calendar, bullish anyway

The EUR/USD pair trades marginally this Monday, easing below the 1.1200 level as the dollar benefited from the ongoing battle within the EU and the UK over Brexit. According to news released overnight, British Brexit Minister Davis menaced to leave the negotiations table if the EU does not drop its demand for a 100 billion Euros payment. The Pound suffers the most with the news, but is generally affecting all of the European currencies, unable to regain their footing against the weaker greenback.

In the data front, there's little scheduled in the EU for this Monday, while during the US session, a couple of Fed's speakers will hit the wired, Harker and Kashkari, the first a hawk, the second a dove, so it will be interesting to see how the market will react, to identify whether sentiment remains against the greenback, or the sell-off may be close to over.

From a technical point of view, the shallow decline remains corrective, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is holding above a bullish 20 SMA, currently offering support at 1.1150, whist the Momentum indicator has managed to regain the upside after nearing its mid-line, and the RSI indicator barely corrects overbought conditions, heading marginally lower around 65.

Below the mentioned 1.1150, the pair could extend its downward correction, with the next supports being 1.1120 and 1.1080, bottom for today in the rare case or resurging dollar demand. Friday's top was 1.1211, the level to surpass to confirm another leg higher, up to 1.1260.

View live chart of the EUR/USD