EUR/USD Forecast: correcting, bearish only below 1.1290

The common currency continues losing adepts, as despite broad dollar's weakness, the EUR/USD pair quickly reverted a spike up to 1.1455, and struggles around the 1.1400 level. German inflation in June resulted as expected according to the official release, up in the month by 0.2% and by 1.6% when compared to a year earlier. Ahead of Wall Street's opening, the US will release its June final PPI figures, alongside with weekly unemployment claims. Fed's Yellen will testify for a second day before the Congress, but is quite unlikely that she will something new.

From a technical point of view, the inability of the pair to advance beyond 1.1460, a major long term resistance is becoming a first warning of a probable downward correction, although the downside potential seems limited at the time being, as the pair would need to break below June 28th low of 1.2890 to confirm a steeper slide. In the 4 hours chart, the price moves back and forth around a bullish 20 SMA, needing to break below 1.1380, the immediate support to confirm further slides. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have turned lower, with the RSI indicator already below its mid-line, anticipating additional declines ahead.

Below 1.1380, the next intraday supports come at 1.1345, a daily ascendant trend line, and the mentioned 1.1290 low. To the upside, only above 1.1460 the pair can recover its upward strength, with 1.1490 and 1.1525 being the next probable bullish targets.

