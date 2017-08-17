EUR/USD Forecast: correcting along a short-term descending trend-channel

The EUR/USD pair touched a 3-week low level of 1.1662 on Thursday and was being weighed down by the release of dovish ECB monetary policy meeting minutes. The ECB’s July meeting showed policy makers were concerned with the recent Euro appreciation and believed that underlying inflation has not yet shown convincing signs of a pickup. The central bank also raised concerns over the possible risk of exchange-rate overshoot in the future and dragged the pair to fresh monthly lows. The pair, however, managed to recover from lows and was being supported by fizzling post-FOMC minutes US Dollar recovery, especially after rumors that National Economic Council Chairman Gary Cohn was set to resign, though was quashed by the White House later.

From a technical perspective, the pair has managed to rebound from an important support marked by a short-term descending trend-channel formation on 4-hourly chart. The pair is now holding comfortably above the 1.1700 handle and a subsequent up-move beyond 1.1750 level now seems to pave way for extension of the appreciating move towards the trend-channel resistance, currently near the 1.1820 region. Intermediate resistance is seen at 1.1780 level and the 1.1800 round figure mark.

Alternatively, weakness back below the 1.1700 mark could drag the pair back towards the trend-channel support near mid-1.1600s. A convincing break below the trend-channel support would negate any near-term bullish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to extend near-term corrective slide. Below 1.1650 level, the pair could be headed towards testing the key 1.15 psychological mark with intermediate supports near the 1.1570-65 region.