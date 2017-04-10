EUR/USD Forecast: correcting ahead of key US releases

The American dollar eased in a quiet Asian session, leading to an upward corrective movement in the EUR/USD pair up to 1.1779, but there was no follow-through. In fact, the pair eased early London, although it bounced quickly back towards its highs, as the final Markit PMIs indicated that economic growth in the EU accelerated at the end of the third quarter. The services PMI was revised higher from its initial estimate to 55.8, whilst the final composite PMI resulted at 56.7. Across the region there were minor downward revisions that anyway left the indexes near six-year highs.

Market players are not yet willing to give up on the dollar, however, as it holds near recent multi-week highs against most of its major rivals, included the EUR that fell down to 1.1995 this Tuesday.

The US will release its own final PMIs later today, alongside with the ADP private employment survey, expected to indicate 125K new jobs in September, after the 257K from August. Also, ECB's Draghi and Fed's Yellen are scheduled to speak in different events during the US afternoon.

The 4 hours chart indicates that the intraday advance has been so far corrective, with the pair now unable to extend beyond a modestly bearish 20 SMA, and with the 100 SMA crossing below the 200 SMA around 150 pips above the current level. In the same chart, technical indicators remain within negative territory, with no actual directional momentum, supporting the case of the current advance being corrective. The dollar may pick up with strong local data, and particularly if Treasury yields resume their latest advance.

Below 1.1720, the mentioned low at 1.1695 is the immediate support, en route to 1.1660, August low. To the upside, the pair can extend up to the 1.1820/30 region on a break above the daily high, although further gains are quite unlikely for today.

