EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1085
- US inflation came in-line with the market’s expectations in November, core annual CPI at 2.3%.
- US Federal Reserve expected to keep rates on hold, announce 2020 guidance.
- EUR/USD neutral below 1.1100, bullish only above 1.1120.
The shared currency was unable to extend its rally beyond 1.1100 against the greenback, despite the weakness of this last by the end of the day yesterday. The EUR/USD pair eased within range as low volatility reigned through the first half of the day, amid ruling uncertainty ahead of central banks’ announcements and any possible global trade update. The UK election and how Brexit could result afterward is also in the eye of the storm and keeping investors side-lined.
The EU didn’t release relevant data, exacerbating range trading. The US, on the other hand, has just released November inflation data, which was up by 0.3% in the month and by 2.1% when compared to a year earlier. Core inflation met the market’s expectations, printing at 0.2% MoM and 2.3% YoY. The market is showing little reaction to the numbers.
Later today, the US Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on monetary policy. Powell & Co. are expected to keep rates on hold this time, after cutting rates three times in the latest months.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1080, confined to familiar levels, and losing its bullish potential. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is holding above its moving averages, although the 20 SMA is turning south, while the larger ones lack directional strength. Technical indicators eased within positive levels, but lack clear directional strength. The downside seems limited by 1.1065, a Fibonacci support, while the upside is being limited by the 1.1110/20 price zone. The pair could see some directional strength on a break of either of those levels.
Support levels: 1.1065 1.1030 1.0985
Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1120 1.1150
