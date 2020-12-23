EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2178
- US Durable Goods Orders rose by 0.9% in November, beating expectations.
- Noise around the US stimulus package kept investors in cautious mode.
- EUR/USD holds neutral around 1.2200, limited bearish scope.
The dollar edged lower against its major rivals on the last full trading day of the week. The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.2220 and settled just below the 1.2200 figure, holding within familiar levels throughout the day. The greenback seesawed between gains and losses as investors tried to digest the latest on the US stimulus program. After the US Congress passed a coronavirus-relief bill, US President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to amend it and hasn’t signed it yet. He said that the package is full of “wasteful” items and said that the $600 payment should be $2,000.
The EU didn’t publish relevant data, while the US released encouraging figures. The country published November Durable Goods Orders, which beat expectations by rising 0.9% MoM. Initial Jobless Claims improved to 803K in the week ended December 18. Personal Income, however, decreased by 1.1% in November while Personal Spending was down 0.4%. Most countries celebrate the Christmas holiday on Thursday, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The near-term picture for the EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remains below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while a bullish 100 SMA keeps providing support. Technical indicators continue to lack directional strength around their midlines. Trading will likely remain choppy during the upcoming sessions, although Brexit-related headlines may trigger some wild movements, exacerbated by thin market conditions.
Support levels: 1.2120 1.2080 1.2030
Resistance levels: 1.2220 1.2275 1.2310
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trimmed Tuesday’s losses, remains below 0.7600
Hopes about a Brexit deal pressured the greenback. Higher equities further underpin the Australian dollar. Extremely thin market conditions expected as most countries celebrate the Christmas holiday.
GBP/USD deal or no deal?
Brexit never-ending drama continues and contradictory headlines keep flooding news feeds. Hopes are for a deal, GBP/USD trades around 1.3500.
XAU/USD rebounds from near $1855 toward $1880
Gold is rising on Wednesday on the back of a weaker US dollar and amid an improvement in market sentiment. Speculations about a Brexit deal boosted markets and the demand for riskier assets.
Yearn.Finance price can quickly explode towards $32,000 if bulls can push it above this level
Yearn.Finance is trading at $23,290 at the time of writing and remains bounded inside a tightening pattern awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown. Bulls will need to push the digital asset above a crucial support level to have the upper hand.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.