EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2237
- German’s Consumer Confidence improved to -7.3, according to the GFK survey.
- US Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 33.4% YoY in Q3.
- EUR/USD is neutral in the near-term but has room to reach fresh yearly highs.
The EUR/USD pair trades within familiar levels around 1.2240 ahead of Wall Street’s opening. Volumes have decreased ahead of a long holiday weekend. The UK is still the main source of market news, as coronavirus and Brexit headlines keep coming. The shared currency advanced up to 1.2256 during the European session, helped by a better than expected German GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which printed at -7.3 in January, better than the -9.5 forecast.
The US has published the final version of the third quarter Gross Domestic Product, upwardly revised to 33.4% YoY. Later today, the country will release November Existing Home Sales, expected to have fallen by 1% in the month, and CB Consumer Confidence.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has limited bullish scope in the near-term, stuck below the year’s high. The 4-hour chart shows that the price seesaws around a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators turned higher but currently stand around their midlines. The pair needs to advance beyond 1.2275 to gain bullish momentum, while dips towards 1.2129, the weekly low, will likely attract buying interest.
Support levels: 1.2170 1.2125 1.2080
Resistance levels: 1.2275 1.2320 1.2360
