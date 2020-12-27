EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2185

US President Donald Trump refused to sign the stimulus/funding bill.

Market activity will remain reduced for another week amid the Year-End holidays.

EUR/USD trades near this year’s high, the near-term corrective decline may continue.

The EUR/USD pair finished a shortened week in the 1.2180 price zone, unchanged for the day amid low volumes on Christmas Eve. Profit-taking gave modest support to the greenback, although uncertainty about the US stimulus bill kept its bullish potential limited. After the US Congress approved an almost $900 billion package, President Donald Trump refused to sign it and asked for an amendment on direct payments to Americans from $600 to $2000.

These upcoming days will see a scarce macroeconomic calendar and low activity persisting amid the Year-End holiday. Financial markets will continue to move alongside sentiment, this last motorized by the post-Brexit agreement and a US coronavirus-relief package developments. On Monday, the US will publish the December Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair keeps consolidating yearly gains. The daily chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope, providing dynamic support around 1.2130, and well above the longer ones. Technical indicators turned flat within positive levels, reflecting limited trading instead of suggesting decreased buying interest. In the near-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair trades below a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators head south below their midlines, although with limited directional strength.

Support levels: 1.2130 1.2085 1.2040

Resistance levels: 1.2220 1.2275 1.2310