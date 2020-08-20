EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1853
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 14 worsened to 1.1 million.
- The sour tone of equities cap progress in high-yielding currencies.
- EUR/USD is at risk of falling further once below 1.1810.
The EUR/USD pair bottomed for the day at 1.1811, now trading around 1.1850. The pair has seen little action this Thursday, with the dollar retaining most of its Wednesday’s gains against its major rivals. A scarce macroeconomic calendar and a sour mood, with equities in the red worldwide, are keeping investors in the side-lines.
Market players are still trying to digest a dovish US Federal Reserve statement, with policymakers concerned about the future economic recovery. Data coming from the EU this morning failed to impress, as Construction Output was up 4.04% MoM in June, down from 29.37% in the previous month. When compared to a year earlier, it shrank 5.9%. As for the US, the country published the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, which resulted in 17.2 in August, missing expectations of 21. Initial Jobless Claims in the week ended August 14 surged to 1106K worse than the 925K expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading with modest gains ahead of Wall Street´s opening, although the short-term picture shows that the risk is skewed to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, a flat 100 SMA provides support around the daily low, while the 20 SMA gains bearish strength above the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels lacking directional strength.
Support levels: 1.1810 1.1770 1.1725
Resistance levels: 1.1870 1.1915 1.1950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Dollar runs out, GBP storms on
The market sent a strong message to the FOMC on Wednesday: Keep the printing presses running. The US retraces half of Wenesday's post-FOMC gains as indices rebound, led by NASDAQ. GBP is the best currency of the day and on the week.