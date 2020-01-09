EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1114

Mostly encouraging German data put a halt to EUR’s decline.

The market’s mood remains upbeat, backing the dollar’s dominant bullish potential.

EUR/USD holding just above 1.1100, bears still in control.

The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1096 during the European session, as the market maintains the upbeat mood, backing the dollar. The shared currency recovered some ground and the 1.1100 level, as German data surprised to the upside. The November Current Account surged to €24.9B, while Industrial Production in the same month, rose by 1.1% when compared to October. The yearly reading declined by 2.6%, better than the -3.8% forecasted. On a down note, the Trade Balance surplus declined to €18.3B.

The US has just released its weekly unemployment figures, which came in better than expected. According to the official report, initial jobless claims for the week ended January 3 printed at 214K beating the 220K expected. A couple of Fed’s officials will speak in the American session, although they are not expected to shock the market with monetary policy announcements.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is hovering around 1.1110, and at risk of falling further, given that it holds at the lower end of its weekly range while below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is battling with a directionless 200 SMA, while below the 20 and 100 SMA. Technical indicators have bounced just modestly from oversold levels, falling short of signalling an upcoming recovery.

Support levels: 1.1090 1.1065 1.1020

Resistance levels: 1.1135 1.1160 1.1200