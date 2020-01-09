EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1114
- Mostly encouraging German data put a halt to EUR’s decline.
- The market’s mood remains upbeat, backing the dollar’s dominant bullish potential.
- EUR/USD holding just above 1.1100, bears still in control.
The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1096 during the European session, as the market maintains the upbeat mood, backing the dollar. The shared currency recovered some ground and the 1.1100 level, as German data surprised to the upside. The November Current Account surged to €24.9B, while Industrial Production in the same month, rose by 1.1% when compared to October. The yearly reading declined by 2.6%, better than the -3.8% forecasted. On a down note, the Trade Balance surplus declined to €18.3B.
The US has just released its weekly unemployment figures, which came in better than expected. According to the official report, initial jobless claims for the week ended January 3 printed at 214K beating the 220K expected. A couple of Fed’s officials will speak in the American session, although they are not expected to shock the market with monetary policy announcements.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is hovering around 1.1110, and at risk of falling further, given that it holds at the lower end of its weekly range while below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is battling with a directionless 200 SMA, while below the 20 and 100 SMA. Technical indicators have bounced just modestly from oversold levels, falling short of signalling an upcoming recovery.
Support levels: 1.1090 1.1065 1.1020
Resistance levels: 1.1135 1.1160 1.1200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
