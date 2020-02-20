EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0791
- Risk aversion continues to dominate the financial world as the coronavirus takes its toll on economies.
- Wall Street and government bond yields broke lower, exacerbating the negative mood.
- EUR/USD holding near multi-month lows just above the 1.0770 support level.
The shared currency remained under selling pressure while the greenback kept strengthening, resulting in EUR/USD extending its multi-month decline to 1.0777. The pair bounced to peak at 1.0804 during US trading hours but was unable to hold on to gains beyond the 1.0800 mark. The financial world was once again in risk-off mode, led by coronavirus concerns at the beginning of the day, amid new death cases outside China, and a report from S&P Global Ratings warning that Chinese lenders could be hit by as much as $1.1 trillion in questionable loans. Equities were sharply down, with Wall Street giving up its weekly gains and government debt yields plummeting.
German data released this Thursday failed to impress, as the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey came in at 9.8 in March as expected, but below the previous 9.9. The country Producer Price Index for the same month rose by 0.8% MoM, much better than the 0.2% expected, and was up by 0.2% YoY, also beating the market’s expectations. EU Consumer Confidence improved in February to -6.6 according to preliminary estimates. In the US, weekly jobless claims met expectations at 210,000 for the week ended February 14, while the Philadelphia Fed business index surged to 36.7 in February from 17 in January
This Friday, Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of the February Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI for the Union and the US. Manufacturing activity is seen contracting further in Germany, the EU, and the US, albeit holding in expansion territory in this last. Services output is also expected below that of January.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is hovering around the 1.0800 figure stuck in a range for a second consecutive day. There are some tepid signs of downward exhaustion, which anyway are not enough to confirm a bottom. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains below a bearish 20 SMA, although the pair is barely below it. Technical indicators have recovered from oversold levels, but lost directional strength within negative levels, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside. The pair needs to break the 1.0770 support to be able to extend its slump.
Support levels: 1.0770 1.0725 1.0690
Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0885 1.0910
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trying to set an interim bottom
EUR/USD has been consolidating around 1.0800 for a second consecutive day, ignoring risk-off and broad dollar’s demand. The case for a corrective advance becomes stronger.
USD/JPY stabilizes around 112.00 fresh 2020 highs
The USD/JPY pair has finally stalled at 112.22 but holds on to most of its latest gains. Buyers defending the downside in the 111.60/70 price zone.
AUD/USD at an over one-decade low near 0.6600
An uptick in the Australian unemployment rate, moving further away from RBA’s desired 4.5% level took its toll on the Aussie, also pressured by ruling risk-off.
Gold jumps to the highest level since February 2013, around $1620 area
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1604 area and jumped to fresh multi-year tops during the mid-European session on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.