EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0860

Coronavirus possible effects on global growth denting the market’s mood.

A holiday in the US and a scarce macroeconomic calendar in Europe keeping majors range-bound.

EUR/USD to resume its slump on a break below 1.0810, the immediate support.

The EUR/USD pair is trading near it’s Friday multi-year low of 1.0826, showing little aims to move one way or the other, as the daily high was set at 1.0850. A scarce European macroeconomic calendar and US markets on holiday are behind the absence of trading interests.

As for sentiment, it seems to be in better shape this Monday, as European indexes trade in the green, although not far from their opening levels. Concerns about the possible effects of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth persist, as well as investors’ willingness to run toward safety. In the case of EUR/USD, more slides are to be expected in such a scenario.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is consolidating mid-way its daily range, retaining its bearish stance in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains a sharp bearish slope above the current price and below the larger ones, which also head firmly lower. Technical indicators have corrected extreme oversold conditions before resuming their declines within negative levels. Further declines are to be expected, with the market now eyeing a test of 1.0770 the next relevant support level.

Support levels: 1.0810 1.0770 1.0724

Resistance levels: 1.0850 1.0895 1.0930