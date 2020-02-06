EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1004

German Factory Orders plummeted in January, capped EUR’s gains.

Mixed US employment data failed to trigger some action across the board.

EUR/USD flat-lined, at risk of falling sharply once below 1.0980.

The EUR/USD pair is hovering around the 1.1000 level ever since the day started, unable to attract investors. The pair attempted to recover some ground early London, although worse-than-expected German Factory Orders put a halt to the shared currency´s advance. According to the official report, December orders in the country fell by 2.1% MoM and by 8.7% YoY.

US employment-related data failed to impress, as Challenger Job Cuts in January were up to 67.735K, quite a disappointment. However, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended January 31 decreased to 202K, much better than the 215K anticipated. Nonfarm Productivity in Q4 increased by 1.4%, while the Unit Labor Cost in the same period rose by 1.4%, down from 2.5% in the previous quarter. The only pending event today is a speech from Fed’s Kaplan.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is holding on to its bearish stance in the short-term, despite confined to the 1.1000 area. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators head nowhere although at weekly lows and close to oversold readings, while the pair continues to develop below all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA heads sharply lower now converging with a Fibonacci level at around 1.1035. The pair will likely accelerate its slump on a break below 1.0980, the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.0980 1.0950 1.0910

Resistance levels: 1.1020 1.1060 1.1100