EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1783
- Stocks are under pressure after the liquidation of a hedge fund.
- The dollar retains its strength but remains within familiar levels.
- EUR/USD could gain some ground only once above 1.1810.
The EUR/USD pair consolidates losses sub-1.1800, as the market’s mood is sour at the beginning of the week, after the liquidation of a hedge fund late Friday driving stocks lower. Safe-haven assets have ticked higher, although action across the FX board is limited. Asian equities were sharply down, although European indexes trade mixed around their opening levels, while US indexes are set to open in the red.
The EU macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Monday, while the US will publish the March Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, foreseen at 12.1 from 17.2 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1780, with no signs of an upcoming recovery in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing just below a bearish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages maintain their downward slopes well above it. Technical indicators hover within negative levels, lacking clear directional strength. The pair needs to firm up above 1.1810 to shrug off its bearish potential, while a break below 1.1760 should open the doors for a slide to sub-1.1700 levels.
Support levels: 1.1760 1.1720 1.1680
Resistance levels: 1.1810 1.1850 1.1890
