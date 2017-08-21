EUR/USD Forecast: consolidating, but dollar still in trouble

The week started in slow motion, with majors confined to tight trading ranges, helped by an extremely thin macroeconomic calendar, although the sour sentiment persists that led the way last week persisted. Tensions between the US and North Korea arose as the US military is conducting a 10-day military exercise with South Korea starting today, and N. Korea authorities warned on Sunday that this exercises are "reckless behavior driving the situation into the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war." Late Friday, another of US President Trump advisors resigned, this time Carl Icahn, ahead of a release of an article detailing conflicts of interest. Those are clearly bad news for the greenback, which despite its latest recovery against the common currency remains among the weakest across the FX board.

There are no major releases scheduled today that can affect the pair, but the US will release the Chicago manufacturing index, which can only harm the greenback, should it result below expected.

From a technical point of view, the pair has made no progress, trading between 1.1730 and 1.1760 ever since the day started. The pair presents a neutral stance, short term, as in the 4 hours chart technical indicators hover around their mid-lines, whilst the price is trapped around horizontal 20 and 100 SMAs. There's a daily descendant trend line coming from this year high of 1.0909, today offering resistance around 1.1790, although the pair would need to rally beyond 1.1820 to present a more constructive bullish stance, with the next resistance then at 1.1860. Dips towards the 1.1680/90 region have attracted buying interest these last few weeks, and will probably continue to do so.

View live chart of the EUR/USD