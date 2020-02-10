EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0950

EU February Sentix Investor Confidence Index at 5.2, below the previous 7.6.

Risk sentiment sour amid prevalent coronavirus concerns, equities in the red.

EUR/USD at risk of extending its slump to 1.0878, 2019 low.

The EUR/USD pair has spent the first half of the day consolidating around 1.0950, a handful of pips above this year low at 1.0941. Market players are unwilling to buy the shared currency, despite a better-than-anticipated report. The February Sentix Investor Confidence index for the EU came in at 5.2, surpassing the expected 4, although below the previous 7.6. The greenback, in the meantime, retains its positive stance across the board, although it is unable to extend its gains.

Equities trade in the red amid persistent fears that the coronavirus outbreak will affect global economic growth. The death toll has risen above 900, while the number of infected stands above 40,000. European indexes, however, have bounced from their daily lows and stabilized ahead of Wall Street’s opening. The US won’t release macroeconomic data, although a couple of Fed’s members will offer speeches in different events.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is bearish in the short-term, offering a neutral-to-bearish stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators have spent the day heading nowhere within negative levels. The 20 SMA heads firmly lower above the current price at around 1.0975, while the larger ones also gain bearish traction above the shorter one. Further declines are to be expected as long as the pair remains below 1.0980, with scope to test 2019 low at 1.0878.

Support levels: 1.0910 1.0875 1.0840

Resistance levels: 1.0980 1.1020 1.1060