EUR/USD Forecast: consolidating ahead of Fed

With no negative headlines during the weekend, Monday started with weakening safe havens, higher equities in Asia and Europe, and the greenback taking some advantage against the EUR and the GBP. Anyway, dollar's advance is barely corrective against the Pound, while the EUR/USD pair is consolidating within Friday's range. The day will be light from the data front, with market's attention centered on Wednesday Fed monetary policy meeting, the event of the week.

The EU has just released its August final inflation figures, steady yearly basis at 1.5%, and up by 0.3% in the month as expected. The core readings were also in line with market's expectations, adding little to the pair's intraday moves.

Some minor reports are scheduled for later today in the US, none of them a market mover. Still, they will add to the general perspective towards the greenback, and worst-than-expected numbers will probably keep the greenback under pressure long-term.

From a technical point of view, intraday readings show little directional strength as in the 4 hours chart, the price is struggling around its 20 and 100 SMAs, both within a tight range and with the shortest heading south below the largest, whilst technical indicators turned modestly lower, the Momentum within positive territory and the RSI at 50, neutral.

The daily low was set at 1.1914 with renewed selling interest below the level exposing the 1.1870 level, ahead of the 1.1820 region, where the pair has a relevant weekly low, and a daily ascendant trend line coming from last April. To the upside, the immediate resistance comes at 1.1960 ahead of the 1.2000 price zone, were selling interest has contained rallies pretty much since the beginning of the previous week.

