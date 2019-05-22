EUR/USD forecast: Consolidates before the next leg down, awaits Draghi's speech/FOMC minutes

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some good two-way moves on Tuesday and recovered swiftly from closer to yearly lows, albeit failed to preserve intraday gains. The pair momentarily strengthened, rallying around 45-pips during the UK PM Theresa May’s presentation of a new Brexit deal but quickly ran out of the steam and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. The US Dollar remained supported by the fact that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell argued against an immediate rate cut, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that kept a lid on any strong follow-through.

Meanwhile, the shared currency was further weighed down by renewed concerns over Italy's fiscal issues and widening US-German yield differential, which rose to 289 basis points on Tuesday - the highest level since May 10, and exerted some bearish pressure. Despite the volatility, the pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained well within the recent familiar trading range as investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of today’s key risks – a scheduled speech by the ECB President Mario Draghi and the release of minutes from the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting.

Given the recent slew of disappointing Euro-zone economic data, Draghi is more likely to reiterate the need to maintain the accommodative monetary policy. Meanwhile, a neutral to hawkish tone by the FOMC policymakers will be enough to provide a goodish lift to the already stronger greenback and strengthen the case for an extension of the pair’s near-term bearish trajectory.

Even from a technical perspective, the recent break below a short-term ascending trend-line support and the overnight failure ahead of the 1.1200 handle further reinforce the negative outlook. Hence, a follow-through weakness back towards challenging yearly lows, around the 1.1110 region, remains a distinct possibility, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards testing over four-month-old descending trend-channel support, currently near the 1.1030 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1190-1.1200 region now becomes an immediate strong hurdle, which if cleared might prompt a short-covering move and lift the pair towards the 1.1230 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.1260 supply zone.