EUR/USD Forecast: confirms a fresh bullish breakout, corrective dips to be short-lived
The EUR/USD pair extended its recent strong gains and surged through the 1.1800 handle, the highest level since January 2015. Monday's strong up-move was primarily driven by broad based US Dollar weakness and was also supported by the preliminary Euro-zone inflation figures. The headline CPI was unchanged at 1.3% y-o-y in July, while core CPI ticked higher to the highest reading since August 2013. Monday's data reinforced market expectations of a possible ECB tapering at the September meeting and remained supportive of the pair's strong up-move.
Today's economic docket features the release of flash version of composite Euro-zone GDP print for the second quarter of 2017. Later during the NA session, the release of Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and ISM manufacturing PMI from the US would be in focus and drive the pair.
Technically, the pair has confirmed a fresh bullish break out from a short-term ascending trend-channel and hence, remains poised to extend the near-term upward trajectory. However, with short-term indicators pointing to slightly near-term overbought conditions, bulls are likely to take breather 1.1850-60 resistance area.
On the flip side, any profit-taking slide below the 1.1800 handle now seems to find support near the trend-channel breakout region, around 1.1780 level. A convincing break below the mentioned supports could extend the corrective fall towards 1.1735 horizontal support en-route the 1.1700 handle.
