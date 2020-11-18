EUR/USD Forecast: Confined to familiar levels as investors struggle for a catalyst

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1859

Pfizer finalized stage three of its covid vaccine, announces 95% effectiveness.

US housing data failed to impress, as Building Permits remained flat in October.

EUR/USD is easing within range, could extend the slide towards the 1.1800 region.

The EUR/USD pair holds on to modest weekly gains, although, once again, it is retreating from the 1.1890 price zone. The American dollar weakened alongside equities throughout the first half of the day, amid a dismal market mood. Hopes about a coronavirus vaccine are being overshadowed by concerns related to the ongoing economic setback due to restrictive measures in the US and Europe. Equities recovered some ground, and the dollar followed ahead of the US opening, although demand for the greenback is still tepid.

Pfizer announced the final data analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying that it is 95% effective in preventing contagions, providing some support to equities, although the enthusiasm among traders is still quite limited.

The EU published the final version of October inflation data, confirming the annual CPI at 0.2%. As for the US, the country released October Housing Starts, which increased by 4.9%, and Building Permits that remained flat in the month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading flat for the day in the 1.1850/60 price zone, losing ground but not yet at risk of falling. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is approaching a bullish 20 SMA, while above the larger ones, which converge around 1.1780. Technical indicators turned lower within positive levels, approaching their midlines. The pair could extend its decline on a break below 1.1845, the immediate support, but sustained losses below 1.1800 seem unlikely at the time being.

Support levels: 1.1845 1.1800 1.1760

Resistance levels: 1.1890 1.1920 1.1960