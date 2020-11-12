EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1799
- Worse than expected European data put a cap on the European currency.
- US employment numbers continued to improve in the first week of November.
- EUR/USD confined to a tight range around 1.1800, risk skews south.
The EUR/USD pair flirted with the 1.1800 level during London trading hours, as demand for the dollar and equities eased. Investors’ mood has been dented by resurgent pandemic concerns, as hopes for a soon-to-come vaccine are being overshadowed by record cases in Europe and the US.
European data is putting a cap to the EUR, as September Industrial Production in the EU fell by 0.4% in the month and was down 6.8% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations. Germany reported the final reading of October inflation, which met the market’s forecast.
As for the US, the country has just published October CPI figures, which came in worse than anticipated. The core Consumer Price Index ex Food and Energy printed at 0.% MoM and contracted to 1.6% YoY. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended November 6, however, improved to 709K.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around 1.1800, the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily advance. The 4-hour chart shows that the risk remains skewed to the downside, as a bearish 20 SMA rejects bulls, while technical indicators are retreating from their midlines, although still within neutral levels and with limited directional strength. Bears would have better chances on a break below 1.1740, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.1740 1.1695 1.1650
Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1920
