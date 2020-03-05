Current Price: 1.1211

EUR/USD prints fresh 2020 high and move toward December’s top.

Expectations of more rate cuts by the Fed and risk aversion weigh on the USD.

The EUR/USD pair pushed through previous 2020 high and printed a fresh one at 1.1217 on Thursday, as investors continue to assess Fed emergency cut, coronavirus developments and await the February US nonfarm payrolls report. The divergence between Fed/ECB monetary policies is one of the factors lifting EUR/USD. Market participants are speculating that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates further at its March 17-18 meeting. While the European Central Bank is also expected to reduce borrowing costs by 10 bps next week, it has less room to act as its main lending rate stands at 0% and the deposit rate at -0.50%.

On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release February’s nonfarm payrolls report, which will be closely watched by investors. Consensus points to a 175,000 job creation versus 225,000 in January. The unemployment rate expected to stay unchanged at 3.6%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical viewpoint, EUR/USD maintains the bullish tone, although it has already reached overbought conditions in the 4-hour chart, favoring a sideways phase for the next hours. Should the EUR/USD resume the advance and break above 1.1217, the rally is expected to extend to December’s high at 1.1239 first, with scope to reach 1.1300 over the next few days. On the other hand, corrective pullbacks are likely to remain contained by the 200-day SMA at the 1.1095-1.1100 area. Loss of this level could threaten the short-term bullish outlook.

Support levels: 1.1100 1.1055 1.1000

Resistance levels: 1.1217 1.1240 1.1260