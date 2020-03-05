Current Price: 1.1211
- EUR/USD prints fresh 2020 high and move toward December’s top.
- Expectations of more rate cuts by the Fed and risk aversion weigh on the USD.
The EUR/USD pair pushed through previous 2020 high and printed a fresh one at 1.1217 on Thursday, as investors continue to assess Fed emergency cut, coronavirus developments and await the February US nonfarm payrolls report. The divergence between Fed/ECB monetary policies is one of the factors lifting EUR/USD. Market participants are speculating that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates further at its March 17-18 meeting. While the European Central Bank is also expected to reduce borrowing costs by 10 bps next week, it has less room to act as its main lending rate stands at 0% and the deposit rate at -0.50%.
On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release February’s nonfarm payrolls report, which will be closely watched by investors. Consensus points to a 175,000 job creation versus 225,000 in January. The unemployment rate expected to stay unchanged at 3.6%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical viewpoint, EUR/USD maintains the bullish tone, although it has already reached overbought conditions in the 4-hour chart, favoring a sideways phase for the next hours. Should the EUR/USD resume the advance and break above 1.1217, the rally is expected to extend to December’s high at 1.1239 first, with scope to reach 1.1300 over the next few days. On the other hand, corrective pullbacks are likely to remain contained by the 200-day SMA at the 1.1095-1.1100 area. Loss of this level could threaten the short-term bullish outlook.
Support levels: 1.1100 1.1055 1.1000
Resistance levels: 1.1217 1.1240 1.1260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
