EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1008
- German November inflation worse than anticipated, according to preliminary estimates.
- US Thanksgiving holiday keeping majors ranging within familiar levels.
- EUR/USD technically bearish, but chances of a directional move quite limited.
The EUR/USD pair continues trading around the 1.1000 figure, unmotivated for a fourth consecutive day. A holiday in the US is adding to the lack of volume, exacerbating the range. European data released this morning was mixed, as the November EU Economic Sentiment Indicator came in better-than-expected at 101.3. However, Consumer Confidence remained unchanged at -7.2. The preliminary estimate of German November inflation was worse than anticipated, down by 0.8% when harmonized with that of the EU.
Trade tensions between the US and China, after US President Trump decided to sign the Hong Kong human rights act, supporting the protest movement, spurred some risk aversion, leaning the scale toward the USD side. Nevertheless, it seems that trade talks continue between the US and China.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading just above its 1.1000 level and it seems unlikely it will leave the range defined by Fibonacci levels, 1.0990/1.1030. The short-term picture is bearish, as technical indicators are retreating from their midlines in the 4-hour chart, although without strength. In the same chart, the pair tried to move above a bearish 20 SMA, but resumed its decline and is back below it.
Support levels: 1.0990 1.0950 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1065 1.1110
