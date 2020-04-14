EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0963
- An improved market’s mood keeps the greenback under selling pressure.
- EUR/USD gaining upward traction in the short-term with limited bullish strength.
The shared currency is in better shape this Tuesday, recovering the ground lost on Monday and trading at weekly highs in the 1.0960 price zone. The advance is once again the result of the dollar’s weakness, amid an improved market’s mood. China released overnight its March Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of $19.9 billion, while, in the same month, exports were down by 6.6% and imports decreased by 0.9%, beating the market’s expectations.
The news coupled with better coronavirus-related numbers in Europe, with more signs of flattening curves, particularly in Spain and Italy. There were no news coming from the EU this morning, and there are some tech issues keeping most stocks markets operating just on the floors, anyway in the green. In the data front, the US will publish this Tuesday the March Import Price Index and the Export Price Index for the same month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is pressuring its weekly high ahead of the US opening, although its bullish potential is quite limited. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s trading within directionless moving averages, while the Momentum indicator remains stuck to neutral levels. The RSI advances within familiar levels, currently at 62. The pair could extend its advance as long as it holds above 1.0950, a Fibonacci support level, although sustainable gains beyond the 1.1000 figure seem unlikely at the time being.
Support levels: 1.0950 1.0910 1.0880
Resistance levels: 1.0990 1.1020 1.1050
