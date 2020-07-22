EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1592

Tensions between the US and China weigh on the market’s mood.

The coronavirus pandemic is still way out of control around the world.

EUR/USD continues to advance to fresh yearly highs, next relevant resistance at 1.1620.

Dollar sellers briefly paused ahead of the European opening but returned with a vengeance as London kicked-in. The EUR/USD pair is steadily moving towards the 1.1600 figure, trading at its highest since October 2018. The market mood is sombre, amid mounting tensions between the US and China, threatening different actions against each other after China imposed a new security law in Hong Kong and the US removed privileges to the region. The latest headlines show that the US has given Beijing 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic is in full-force, hitting countries worldwide. New outbreaks in Europe and Asia, over 60,000 daily cases in the US and record cases in Latin America and Africa, somehow dent sentiment, as the economic comeback is moving away from the foreseeable future. Even further, a study developed in California showed that in those having a mild-infection, the number of antibodies decreased by half every 73 days on average, putting at doubt a vaccine will be the panacea.

The EU didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data today, and the US has scheduled some housing figures that can’t affect sentiment-related trading.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is pressuring its daily highs ahead of Wall Street opening, trading around 1.1590. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is overbought but still bullish as indicators hold at daily highs and at levels not seen this month. Moving averages, in the meantime, continue to advance well below the current level, with the 20 SMA accelerating north some 150 pips below the current level. 1.1620 is the immediate resistance, with stops suspected above the level, which means that if those get triggered, another leg north is expected, despite |the overbought conditions.

Support levels: 1.1545 1.1500 1.1460

Resistance levels: 1.1620 1.1660 1.1695