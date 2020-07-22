EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1592
- Tensions between the US and China weigh on the market’s mood.
- The coronavirus pandemic is still way out of control around the world.
- EUR/USD continues to advance to fresh yearly highs, next relevant resistance at 1.1620.
Dollar sellers briefly paused ahead of the European opening but returned with a vengeance as London kicked-in. The EUR/USD pair is steadily moving towards the 1.1600 figure, trading at its highest since October 2018. The market mood is sombre, amid mounting tensions between the US and China, threatening different actions against each other after China imposed a new security law in Hong Kong and the US removed privileges to the region. The latest headlines show that the US has given Beijing 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic is in full-force, hitting countries worldwide. New outbreaks in Europe and Asia, over 60,000 daily cases in the US and record cases in Latin America and Africa, somehow dent sentiment, as the economic comeback is moving away from the foreseeable future. Even further, a study developed in California showed that in those having a mild-infection, the number of antibodies decreased by half every 73 days on average, putting at doubt a vaccine will be the panacea.
The EU didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data today, and the US has scheduled some housing figures that can’t affect sentiment-related trading.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is pressuring its daily highs ahead of Wall Street opening, trading around 1.1590. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is overbought but still bullish as indicators hold at daily highs and at levels not seen this month. Moving averages, in the meantime, continue to advance well below the current level, with the 20 SMA accelerating north some 150 pips below the current level. 1.1620 is the immediate resistance, with stops suspected above the level, which means that if those get triggered, another leg north is expected, despite |the overbought conditions.
Support levels: 1.1545 1.1500 1.1460
Resistance levels: 1.1620 1.1660 1.1695
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surging to 21-month highs, shrugging off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1550, resuming its rise and shrugging off Sino-American tensions around the Chinese consulate in Houston. It has hit 1.1583, the highest since October 2018. The EU recovery fund is supporting the euro.
XAU/USD returns to $1,860 following technical correction
The XAU/USD pair gained 1.35% on Tuesday with the greenback suffering heavy losses against its rivals as investors cheered EU recovery fund agreement.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2650, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
The recovery stalls, crypto market braces for another bearish wave
Regulators around the globe refocus their attention to the cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin resumes the sidelined trading with bearish bias after a failure to clear the local resistance. ETH/BTC struggles to stay above pivotal area of $0.02600.
WTI drops over 1% to test $41 amid risk-aversion, ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on Nymex) is off the lows but remains on the back foot above the 41 level amid the downbeat market mood.