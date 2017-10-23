EUR/USD Forecast: challenging past week's lows
- Japan's PM victory in snap election underpinning the USD
- Scarce calendar to kick start the week, focus on Tuesday's PMIs
The greenback opened the week with a strong footing, getting a boost from Japanese snap election, as PM Abe's ruling coalition has won a clear majority with more than two-thirds of Parliament's 465 seats. The JPY fell on the news, as it's clear that the current monetary policy is here to stay after Abe's victory. Beyond that, there were no big news so far today, but another chapter in the Spain-Catalonia crisis as on Saturday, the central government decided to impose direct rule, although it should pass the Senate, probably by the end of the week. The news, while EUR negative, are having little impact on the common currency today.
The macroeconomic calendar is scarce for the day, with no data coming from the US and the most relevant EU figure being October preliminary Consumer Confidence index, to be released after Wall Street's opening. Things will become more interesting on Tuesday, with October preliminary PMIs for the EU and the US.
From a technical point of view, the pair is trading near last week's low of 1.1729, with a clear bearish stance according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as indicators head sharply south within bearish territory, as the price accelerates lower below all the moving averages. The 1.1720 region has proved strong during the past two months, and a break below it should lead to a test of the 1.1660 price zone, the next big support. To the upside, the key level to watch is 1.1780, as if somehow the price manages to advance beyond it, the recovery could extend up to 11820/30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.