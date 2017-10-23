EUR/USD Forecast: challenging past week's lows

Japan's PM victory in snap election underpinning the USD

Scarce calendar to kick start the week, focus on Tuesday's PMIs

The greenback opened the week with a strong footing, getting a boost from Japanese snap election, as PM Abe's ruling coalition has won a clear majority with more than two-thirds of Parliament's 465 seats. The JPY fell on the news, as it's clear that the current monetary policy is here to stay after Abe's victory. Beyond that, there were no big news so far today, but another chapter in the Spain-Catalonia crisis as on Saturday, the central government decided to impose direct rule, although it should pass the Senate, probably by the end of the week. The news, while EUR negative, are having little impact on the common currency today.

The macroeconomic calendar is scarce for the day, with no data coming from the US and the most relevant EU figure being October preliminary Consumer Confidence index, to be released after Wall Street's opening. Things will become more interesting on Tuesday, with October preliminary PMIs for the EU and the US.

From a technical point of view, the pair is trading near last week's low of 1.1729, with a clear bearish stance according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as indicators head sharply south within bearish territory, as the price accelerates lower below all the moving averages. The 1.1720 region has proved strong during the past two months, and a break below it should lead to a test of the 1.1660 price zone, the next big support. To the upside, the key level to watch is 1.1780, as if somehow the price manages to advance beyond it, the recovery could extend up to 11820/30.

