EUR/USD Forecast: challenging 1.1500 ahead of ECB

The greenback is getting some love early Thursday, extending its advance after London's opening, triggered in Asia by BOJ's monetary policy announcement. The Asian central bank decided to keep its ongoing monetary stimulus program unchanged, but delayed the timing for reaching the 2% inflation target, to the beginning of 2019 fiscal year. In the data front, Germany released its June producer prices index, which remained flat in the month, anyway beating expectations, and resulted up by 2.4% from a year earlier. Also, the EU current account recorded a surplus of €30.1B in May, surpassing market's expectations of €23.3B.

The EUR/USD pair is pressuring the 1.1500 level ahead of the main event of the day, the ECB monetary policy decision. The Central Bank is largely expected to maintain the ongoing easing unchanged, with speculative interest pointing for an announcement on tapering delayed to September meeting. Anyway, a confident/hawkish Draghi, and any reference on tapering having been discussed, will support the common currency.

From a technical point of view, the risk turned towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is now below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators entered bearish territory with strong bearish slopes. A downward acceleration below 1.1490, should see the pair extending its slide down to 1.1460 ahead of event, while further declines below this last expose the 1.1400 region.

A short term resistance comes at 1.1530/40, with a break above it favoring an advance towards 1.1580 first, and 1.1615 later on the day.

