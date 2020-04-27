EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0851

Market players are hopeful amid economic re-openings in some countries.

Fears remain over a second wave of coronavirus contagion.

EUR/USD mildly bullish short-term stance lacks follow-through.

The shared currency is up at the beginning of the week, underpinned by a better perception of risk. The EUR/USD pair has reached a daily high of 1.0859 so far, heading into the US opening trading a few pips below this last. The positive sentiment is linked to hopes economies will slowly move towards “normal.” With the coronavirus pandemic still hitting the world, some European countries have started to turn on the tap, while others have announced that gradual openings will start next week. Same happens in the US, with some states easing lockdown measures. Nevertheless, concerns about a possible second wave have leaders taking a cautious stance.

The EU macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Monday, while the US one will only include the April Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business index, previously at -70.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has a limited bullish scope despite holding near its daily high, as it remains below a descendant trend line coming from 1.1147. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is above a now flat 20 SMA, while below the larger ones which offer mild-bearish slopes. Technical indicators have lost directional strength after crossing their midlines to positive levels. The trend line provides an immediate resistance at 1.0880, while sellers remain aligned around the 1.0900 price zone.

Support levels: 1.0830 1.0795 1.0760

Resistance levels: 1.0880 1.0910 1.0950