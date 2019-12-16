EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1130
- Market players waiting for details on the US-China trade deal.
- Manufacturing activity stagnated in the EU, contracted further in December.
- EUR/USD losing bullish potential, immediate support at 1.1110.
The week started with cautious optimism, after the US and China announced phase one of a trade deal, suspending additional tariffs meant to be applied this Monday. The EUR/USD pair advanced up to 1.1150, as dominant risk appetite kept the greenback subdued, although the advance was limited, as speculative interest awaits details of the US-China agreement.
The pair eased early London following the release of the preliminary estimates of the December Markit PMI, as manufacturing output in the Union remains stagnated. The German Manufacturing PMI fell to 43.4, while for the EU, it contracted to 47.4. The services sector remained afloat, as the German index met the market’s expectations with 52, while the EU index beat expectations with 52.4. Markit will release later today the US indexes, with the Manufacturing PMI seen at 52.6 and the Services PMI at 52.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has met sellers around the 23.6% retracement of its December rally and offers an intraday mild-bearish technical stance. In the 4-hour chart, it´s pressuring a bullish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator heads sharply lower, entering negative territory. The RSI is also turning south at around 52, all of which skews the risk to the downside without confirming additional slides. The pair has its daily low at 1.1111, around the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally, the immediate support. A more relevant one comes at 1.1065, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper slide.
Support levels: 1.1110 1.1090 1.1065
Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1180 1.1220
