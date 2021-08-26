The EUR/USD pair retreated modestly from the mentioned high but trades around 1.1760. The near-term picture is neutral-to-bullish as the pair is developing above its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter aiming north just below the longer one. In the meantime, technical indicators remain directionless, although within positive levels. The advance can lose momentum if the pair slides below 1.1745, while a relevant resistance level stands at 1.1790.

The US published the second version of Q2 Gross Domestic Product, which was upwardly revised to 6.6% QoQ from the previous estimate of 6.5%, missing the expected 6.7%. Core PCE inflation in the same quarter was confirmed at 6.1%, as previously estimated, while Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 20 printed at 353K, slightly worse than the 350K forecast.

Earlier in the day, the EU published minor figures, with M3 Money Supply up 7.6% in July, and the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts, which noted the need to revise the forward guidance on interest rates.

The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1778, a fresh weekly high, and trades nearby ahead of Wall Street’s opening and the first hints coming from Jackson Hole. The greenback remains weak against high-yielding rivals, as US Treasury yields pressure the upper end of their weekly range. The market ignores the soft tone of European equities, instead watching higher US futures.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.