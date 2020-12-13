EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2117
- A risk-averse market’s sentiment gave the greenback limited support on Friday.
- The US Congress can’t agree on a stimulus deal as regional lockdowns come into place.
- EUR/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, the bearish potential is limited.
The EUR/USD pair retreated on Friday on risk aversion, finishing the day and the week in the red just above the 1.2100 level. Investors remained cautious amid the lack of a Brexit deal and no progress in the US over a fiscal stimulus package in the near-term. The US surpassed the 16 million coronavirus cases on Saturday after reporting 1 million new cases in four days. The virus is out of control in the country and regional lockdowns are being applied, making fiscal aid more urgent. The American currency will likely remain weak as long as this situation persists, although the country will kick-start vaccination this Monday.
Data wise, Germany published on Friday the final figures of November inflation, which was confirmed at -0.7% YoY. The US released the November Producer Price Index, which rose by 1.4% YoY, missing expectations, and the Consumer Sentiment Index from the University of Michigan rose to 81.4, beating the 76.5. This Monday, the EU will unveil October Industrial Production figures.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near a 2020 high of 1.2177 with a limited bearish scope. The daily chart shows that the pair continues to develop above bullish moving averages, with the 20 DMA maintaining a firmly bullish slope. Technical indicators are stable near overbought readings, with the RSI easing just modestly. The 4-hour chart presents a neutral stance, as the pair hovers around a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators lack directional strength around their midlines.
Support levels: 1.2075 1.2030 1.1990
Resistance levels: 1.2130 1.2180 1.2230
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.32 after hitting a low of 1.3134 as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Gold remains trapped between key DMAs ahead of Fed week
Gold awaits a breakout from the recent trading range. XAU/USD remains locked between 50-DMA and 200-DMA. All eyes on the Fed decision and a potential US fiscal stimulus deal.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI pulls back beneath $47.00 level as risk appetite fades
The front-month futures contract for the US benchmark for sweet light crude, West Texas Intermediary (or WTI) trades with mild gains on Friday, but has seen a pullback below the $47.00 handle following Thursday’s rally that took the crude oil contract as high as the $47.70s.