EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2117

A risk-averse market’s sentiment gave the greenback limited support on Friday.

The US Congress can’t agree on a stimulus deal as regional lockdowns come into place.

EUR/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, the bearish potential is limited.

The EUR/USD pair retreated on Friday on risk aversion, finishing the day and the week in the red just above the 1.2100 level. Investors remained cautious amid the lack of a Brexit deal and no progress in the US over a fiscal stimulus package in the near-term. The US surpassed the 16 million coronavirus cases on Saturday after reporting 1 million new cases in four days. The virus is out of control in the country and regional lockdowns are being applied, making fiscal aid more urgent. The American currency will likely remain weak as long as this situation persists, although the country will kick-start vaccination this Monday.

Data wise, Germany published on Friday the final figures of November inflation, which was confirmed at -0.7% YoY. The US released the November Producer Price Index, which rose by 1.4% YoY, missing expectations, and the Consumer Sentiment Index from the University of Michigan rose to 81.4, beating the 76.5. This Monday, the EU will unveil October Industrial Production figures.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading near a 2020 high of 1.2177 with a limited bearish scope. The daily chart shows that the pair continues to develop above bullish moving averages, with the 20 DMA maintaining a firmly bullish slope. Technical indicators are stable near overbought readings, with the RSI easing just modestly. The 4-hour chart presents a neutral stance, as the pair hovers around a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators lack directional strength around their midlines.

Support levels: 1.2075 1.2030 1.1990

Resistance levels: 1.2130 1.2180 1.2230