EUR/USD Forecast: Catalonia uncertainty to cap any immediate upside

The shared currency started a new week on the defensive note amid political uncertainty over Catalonia as it nears the 5-day deadline to confirm if they did, indeed, declare independence last week. The EUR/USD pair eased farther from a 2-1/2 week high touched on Thursday and was being further weighed down by a modest US Dollar uptick. Meanwhile, the market seems to have digested Friday's lackluster US inflation data that highlighted stubbornly low inflationary pressure and reinforced views that the Fed might opt for a measured approach towards monetary-policy normalization.

In absence of any major market moving economic releases, the incoming political headlines would take the front seat and turn out be an exclusive driver of the pair’s movement on Monday. Later during the NA session, the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index would also be looked upon for short-term trading impetus.



From a technical perspective, the pair once again met with some fresh supply near the 1.1875-80 region, marking 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2092-1.1669 corrective slide, and is currently hovering around the 1.1800 handle. With short-term technical indicators gradually drifting into bearish territory, the pair seems more likely to extend the downslide towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.1770-65 region. A follow through weakness might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.1700 handle and retest 1.1670 support area.

On the flip side, 1.1820-30 area, nearing 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, now becomes immediate strong resistance, above which the pair could make a fresh attempt to clear 50% Fibonacci retracement level strong supply zone near the 1.1875-80 region.