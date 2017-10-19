EUR/USD Forecast: Catalonia hits the EUR

Spain's political situation weighs on the common currency

Dollar broadly weaker on strong Asian data

The EUR/USD pair was trading higher this Wednesday, topping at 1.1821 early Europe and suddenly retreating on headlines coming from Spain, as the main risk factor for the pair is the drama going on between Spain and Catalonia, as the region should clarify whether it has announced independence or not, and the government can answer by triggering the Art. 155 of the Constitution, trimming all autonomic powers. In the calendar, the EU has nothing to offer, while from the US minor releases are expected, including weekly employment data and the Philly Fed's manufacturing survey for October.

The dollar weakened against all of its major rivals following the release of Australian employment data, which came well-above expected, boosting the Aussie and denting dollar's demand. Another factor backing the advance in the pair was a Reuters poll making the rounds, showing that economists believe the ECB will announce it will start trimming its bond-buying program next October 26th, by something between 5 to 40 million per month. The news reminded investors that the EU is growing solidly and that will follow the tightening path before the year-end.

Now trading around 1.1780, the 4 hours chart for the pair shows that its currently pressuring its 20 and 100 SMAs, both in a tight range right below the current level, where the pair also has a Fibonacci support. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are turning south around their mid-lines, reflecting the latest short-term slump rather than indicating further slides ahead. The main support continues being the 1.1720 level, as a break below it would expose 1.1660. To the upside, the main resistance is the 1.1820/30 region, with steady gains beyond the level required to see the pair shrugging off the current negative stance.

View live chart of the EUR/USD