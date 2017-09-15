EUR/USD Forecast: capped below 1.20 mark, EU CPI eyed for trading impetus

The EUR/USD pair stalled its corrective slide from 2-1/2 year highs and found some support near the 1.1835-25 region, marking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1662-1.2092 recent up-move, despite stronger than expected US CPI print on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar's unconvincing rebound failed to gain any fresh traction following Friday's disappointing monthly retail sales data and lifted the pair back closer to weekly tops. The up-move, however, remained capped below the key 1.20 psychological mark as investors seemed uncommitted ahead of the next big event risk - FOMC meeting on Sept. 19-20.

With the markets still making some adjustments on the December rate hike probabilities, rise in the US Treasury bond yields continue to underpin the greenback demand and has kept a lid on any further up-move for the major. On the economic data front, the final Euro-zone CPI print would now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus on the first trading day of a new week.

Technically, the pair's up-move now seems to be facing hurdle near 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, around the 1.1990-1.20 region, while the downside continues to be supported by a short-term ascending trend-channel support, also coinciding with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. With short-term technical indicators gradually drifting into neutral territory, the pair seems more likely to hold the mentioned range ahead of the Fed decision.

However, should the bulls manage to conquer the 1.20 handle, the pair seems more likely to extend the up-move towards 1.2030 horizontal resistance before eventually darting towards the 1.2100 round figure mark. A follow through traction has the potential to continue boosting the pair further towards the ascending trend-channel resistance near the 1.2190 region.

On the flip side, any weakness below the 1.1900 mark is likely to find support near 1.1870 level (50% Fibonacci retracement level), which is closely followed by the ascending trend-channel support near mid-1.1800s. A convincing break below the mentioned supports, leading to a subsequent drop below 1.1835-25 zone would turn the pair vulnerable to extend the corrective slide even below the 1.18 handle towards its next important support near 1.1720 level.