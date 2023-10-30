Share:

EUR/USD moves sideways near 1.0550 to start the new week.

Growth and inflation data from Germany will be featured in the European economic docket.

Strong resistance for the pair seems to have formed at the 1.0570-1.0580 area.

EUR/USD climbed toward 1.0600 ahead of the weekend but lost its bullish momentum to close virtually unchanged on Friday. Early Monday, the pair moves sideways in a tight channel slightly above 1.0550. The near-term technical outlook points to a lack of directional momentum but buyers are unlikely to bet on a steady Euro recovery unless the pair clears the 1.0570-1.0580 hurdle.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.14% 0.16% -0.07% -0.29% -0.13% -0.31% 0.19% EUR -0.12% 0.01% -0.21% -0.42% -0.29% -0.43% 0.06% GBP -0.13% 0.01% -0.22% -0.44% -0.26% -0.46% 0.05% CAD 0.09% 0.20% 0.19% -0.24% -0.08% -0.26% 0.24% AUD 0.26% 0.35% 0.43% 0.18% 0.15% -0.05% 0.49% JPY 0.12% 0.27% 0.37% 0.05% -0.18% -0.19% 0.31% NZD 0.32% 0.46% 0.47% 0.25% 0.01% 0.17% 0.49% CHF -0.18% -0.03% -0.02% -0.23% -0.47% -0.32% -0.52% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Markets expect the Germany economy to post an annualized contraction of 0.7% in the third quarter. Later in the day, Germany's Destatis will release October inflation data. On a yearly basis, the Consumer Price Index is forecast to rise 3.6%, down from the 4.3% increase recorded in September.

The worsening economic outlook in the Euro area and growing signs of a deceleration in inflation allowed the European Central Bank (ECB) to leave its key rates unchanged. Unless the data from Germany show an unexpected jump in CPI inflation in October, markets are unlikely to reassess the ECB's rate outlook.

In an interview with Croatian state broadcaster HRT1 over the weekend, "we have finished with the process of raising interest rates for now," ECB policymaker Boris Vujčić stated.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases. Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.3% and 0.7%. A bullish opening in Wall Street could hurt the US Dollar but investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD could face stiff resistance in the 1.0570-1.0580 area, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-period SMA align. If the pair rises above this area and stabilize there, 1.0640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0700 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen as next bullish targets.

On the downside, interim support is located at 1.0530 (static level) before 1.0500 (psychological level) and 1.0450 (end-point of the latest downtrend).