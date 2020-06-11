EUR/USD Forecast: Buy opportunity? Europe's coronavirus advantage, technicals may outweigh Fed gloom

EUR/USD is on the back foot as markets digest the gloomy message from the Fed.

Europe's relative success in beating coronavirus and EU Fund hopes may boost the euro.

Thursday's four-hour chart is showing the uptrend channel is intact.

Bad news was good news – until it turned back to the gloom. The Federal Reserve initially cheered markets by forecasting a single-digit jobless rate by year-end, pledging to keep bond-buying at current – $4 billion/day or higher paces – and leaving rates low through 2022. EUR/USD hit new three-month highs as the safe-haven dollar struggled.

However, there is a reason why Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, said the bank is "not even thinking of thinking to raise rates." He described a hard-hit economy, high levels of uncertainty, cast doubts about May's upbeat jobs report – and forecast a return to pre-pandemic levels only in a couple of years.

Investors had a rethink, sending equities down and the US dollar up.

Will the downbeat mood continue outweighing the Fed's massive support? Markets will be watching weekly jobless claims and continuing ones.

Even without further Fed thoughts, the euro has two advantages over the dollar.

First, Powell continued urging the Federal government to extend its support. While he did not touch on specifics, he may have referred to the expiry of several support programs in late July. Republicans may eventually push through an extension, but they seem reluctant at the moment.

On the other side of the pond, the "Frugal Four" – Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden – seem to relent on their objections to the ambitious EU Fund.program. The common currency currently has an advantage on the fiscal stimulus front, contrary to the earlier days of the disease.

Handling COVID-19 si the second reason to favor the euro. Coronavirus cases and deaths remain depressed in the old continent, which continues its cautious return to normal.

Jumping to the other side of the world, California is suffering from an increase in hospitalizations – reaching the highest in a month – following the footsteps of Texas. Concerns about Florida are persisting for several days. The illness is far from being under control and struggling states seem unwilling to change course and halt the reopening process.

Source: New York Times

The US passed the two million cases mark.

Overall, fundamentals are favorable for the euro over the dollar, a shift from the darker days of March and April.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The world's most popular currency pair is trading in an uptrend channel since late May. An attempt to break higher last week failed to materialize, but the currency pair has held onto the channel. Also, momentum on the four-hour chart remains to the upside while the currency pair trades above the 50, 100, and 200 simple Moving Averages.

Resistance awaits at 1.1384, the initial peak, followed by 1.1420, Wednesday's high. The next level to watch is the March peak of 1.1495.

Support awaits at 1.1325, the daily low, followed by 1.1245, the weekly low, and then by 1.12.