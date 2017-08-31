EUR/USD Forecast: busy day ahead, 1.1790 on the cards

After two days of wild activity, EUR/USD's traders are pausing today, probably waiting for the next catalyst in the form of the US Nonfarm Payroll report to be released on Friday. The pair is confined to a tight 40 pips range, but at fresh weekly lows, having traded as low as 1.1866 ahead of London's opening, bouncing modestly afterwards but unable to settle above the 1.1900 mark. There´s plenty to take care of this Thursday and it's not only coming from the macroeconomic calendar. In the data front, EU preliminary August inflation and US July PCE inflation will take center stage. It's also the last day of a busy trading month, and investors may decide to book profits, and therefore trigger some dollar's advance, although they may choose not to buy the greenback ahead of the NFP report, and therefore the big action will move to crosses such as EURJPY or the EURGPB, which will anyway affect the EURUSD.

From a technical point of view and in the short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is below its 20 SMA, that lost its upward strength with yesterday's decline, but stands for now horizontal. Also, technical indicators in the mentioned chart have stabilized within negative territory, but anyway aim modestly lower, increasing chances of a downward move ahead. A strong support stands around 1.1840/50, therefore that's the level to break with strong downward momentum to see the pair extending down to the 1.1790/1.1800 region. The immediate resistance on the other hand stands at 1.1920, with gains above it supporting an extension up to 1.1960.

