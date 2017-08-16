EUR/USD Forecast: bulls would be eyeing for a clear break through 1.1820 hurdle

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD pair initially touched a three-week low level of 1.1681 on news headlines suggesting that the ECB President Mario Draghi would not discuss monetary policy outlook at next week's Jackson Hole Symposium. The pair, however, rebounded sharply following the latest political drama in the White House. The recovery move got an additional boost from a perceived dovish FOMC meeting minutes, which to some extend seems to have convinced market participants that the Fed is unlikely to raise interest rates any further before the end of this year.

Today's economic docket features the release of final Euro-zone CPI print for July, trade balance data and ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts, which would be followed by weekly jobless claims and industrial production data from the US. The key focus would remain on the ECB minutes, where clues over a possible tapering in September would trigger some volatility across the EUR pairs.

Technically, the pair has managed to rebound from an important horizontal support and now seems to head towards testing a short-term descending trend-line resistance, currently near the 1.1820 region. A clear break through the mentioned hurdle would negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair beyond an intermediate resistance near mid-1.1800s, back towards reclaiming the 1.1900 handle.

On the flip side, 1.1755-50 zone now seems to act as immediate support, which if broken would turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards retesting 1.1690-80 important horizontal support. A follow through selling pressure now seems to pave way for continuation of the pair's near-term corrective slide towards 1.1640 intermediate support en-route the 1.1600 handle and the next major support near mid-1.1500s.