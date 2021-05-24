EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2213
- US Federal Reserve officials’ comments remain centred on rising inflation.
- Lower US government bond yields weighed on the American currency.
- EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, comfortable above 1.2200.
The financial world started the week cautiously, with the greenback ending the day lower against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair hit an intraday high of 1.2229 at the beginning of the American session, from where it pulled down to the current 1.2210 price zone. A holiday in Europe and Canada kept major pairs inside limited intraday ranges, while the greenback fell alongside US government bond yields.
The macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer. The EU did not publish macroeconomic figures, while the US released the April Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which printed at 0.24, down from the previous 1.71. Federal Reserve officials were in the wires, and comments Governor Lael Brainard outstand. Among other things, he noted that the US economy is in the middle of an unprecedented economic rebound and that some bottlenecks on the supply chain contribute to inflation. He added that the Fed has the tools to deal with inflation if it moves persistently above target. On a separate event, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard noted he expects to see more inflation but added that it would mostly be temporary.
This Tuesday, Germany will publish a revision of its Q1 Gross Domestic Product, expected to be confirmed at -1.7% QoQ. The country will also release the May IFO Survey, with the Business Climate seen at 98.1 from 96.8 previously. The US will publish housing-related data and the May Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, still needing to break above the 1.2245 level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair settled above all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA remains flat, reflecting the lack of interest. Technical indicators hold within positive levels, but the Momentum eases, and the RSI stands flat at around 57, also indicating absent speculative interest. The bearish case may become stronger on a break below 1.2160, where the pair bottomed last Friday.
Support levels: 1.2160 1.2110 1.2070
Resistance levels: 1.2245 1.2290 1.2330
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
