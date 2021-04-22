EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2048
- The ECB has left rates unchanged as widely expected, progress depending on pandemic developments.
- US employment-related data beat expectations, weekly unemployment claims shrank to 547K.
- EUR/USD poised to extend its advance on a break above 1.2080.
The EUR/USD pair peaked this Thursday at 1.2058, holding nearby as the European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde, explains their latest monetary policy decision. The ECB has decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected. Lagarde explains that policymakers expect PEPP to continue at a significantly higher pace than at the beginning of the pandemic.
The dollar firms up across the board, except against the shared currency, as EUR/USD traders, are waiting for more definitions from Lagarde. Meanwhile, the US has published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 16, which contracted to 547K, better than anticipated. Stocks hold on to modest gains and aim higher after the news, with US indexes set to open near weekly highs.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has chances of extending its advance, according to near-term technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that a bullish 20 SMA continues to guide the pair, as short-lived slides below the level are quickly attracting buying interest. The Momentum indicator heads marginally lower within neutral levels, but the RSI indicator picked up and heads north at around 61. Meanwhile, the 100 SMA has extended its advance above the 200 SMA, both well below the current level. The pair needs to surpass the weekly high at 1.2079 to gather enough momentum to extend its advance.
Support levels: 1.2010 1.1985 1.1940
Resistance levels: 1.2080 1.2130 1.2170
