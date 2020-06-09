EUR/USD seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the first day of a new week.

Investors now seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC meeting.

The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way price moves and was influenced by a combination of diverging factors. The pair initially was seen extending the previous session's corrective slide from three-month tops and was pressured by weaker-than-expected German Industrial production figures, which collapsed 17.9% MoM and 25.3% YoY. Separately, Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improved to -24.8 in June as compared to 41.8 previous, though was still weaker than consensus estimates.

The early downtick turned out to be short-lived and the pair managed to attract some dip-buying near the 1.1270-65 region amid the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling pressure. Expectations that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over continued fueling optimism about a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy and remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday rebound of around 50 pips.

The pair had a rather muted reaction to the ECB President Christine Lagarde's testimony before the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. Lagarde cited deteriorating inflation outlook and the unwarranted tightening of financial conditions as main reasons for additional monetary policy announced at the last meeting. The pair, however, struggled to preserve modest gains as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the side-lines ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the meantime, Tuesday's release of the revised Eurozone GDP print for the first quarter of 2020 will now be looked upon for some impetus. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to influence the greenback and further collaborate towards producing some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the bias still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders. Hence, any subsequent fall towards the 1.1230-25 resistance breakpoint might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside near the 1.1200 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful positive move now seems to confront immediate resistance near the 1.1340-45 region (200-week SMA), which is closely followed by a descending trend-line extending from February 2018 swing highs. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barriers might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move towards mid-1.1400s. The momentum could further get extended towards YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.