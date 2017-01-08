EUR/USD Forecast: bulls to remain in control, now targeting 1.1880

The US Dollar struggled to build on overnight recovery move from 15-month lows, with the EUR/USD pair regaining traction during Asian session and inching back closer to over 2-1/2 year highs touched last Friday. The pair's well established bullish momentum remains firm and has been supported by solid incoming economic data. The economic outlook of the region brightened further after the prelim GDP figures, released on Tuesday, now foresee that region's growth accelerated to 0.6% q-o-q during the second quarter of 2017.

Even from technical perspective, the pair has already confirmed a fresh bullish breakout through a short-term ascending trend-channel and remains poised to extend its near-term appreciating move. Bulls would be looking for a strong follow through buying interest beyond mid-1.1800s, above which the pair seem all set to testing 1.1880 hurdle. Bulls might further aim towards conquering the 1.1900 handle before eventually lifting the pair towards 2015 yearly highs obstacle near 1.1975 level in the near-term.

Meanwhile, any corrective slide might continue to find fresh buying interest at the trend-channel resistance break-point, now turned support near 1.1780-75 region. Weakness below the mentioned support could get extended towards 1.1735 horizontal support but is likely to be limited at the 1.1700 handle.