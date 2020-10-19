EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1776

Hopes for a US coronavirus stimulus package is weighing on the dollar.

The focus now shifts to equities’ behavior amid a scarce calendar.

EUR/USD is trading near 1.1800 and bullish in the short-term.

The EUR/USD pair is up this Monday, approaching the 1.1800 area ahead of Wall Street’s opening. The greenback is being pressured by mounting hopes about a US stimulus package, and encouraging Chinese data published at the beginning of the day. US representatives are working on some fiscal aid although it’s still unclear whether they will be able to clinch a deal. As per China, it reported Q3 GDP at 4.9% slightly below the 5.2% expected but above the previous 3.2%.

The EU published August Construction Output, which rose 2.57% in the month, while ECB’s Lagarde delivered the opening remarks at the ECB Conference on Monetary Policy. The US won’t publish relevant macroeconomic figures, with the focus on Wall Street and equities’ behavior.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is bullish in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators firmly advance above their midlines. Also, the pair has advanced above all of its moving averages, which anyway lack directional strength. The 1.1800/10 area is the immediate resistance that the pair needs to surpass to confirm further gains in the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.1770 1.1725 1.1680

Resistance levels: 1.1810 1.1850 1.1890