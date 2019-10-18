- The USD continues to be weighed down by Fed rate cut expectations.
- Bulls seemed unaffected by the new US tariffs on $75 billion EU goods.
The EUR/USD pair maintained its bullish bias through Thursday's trading session and rallied to its highest level since August 26 amid persistent US Dollar selling bias. Against the backdrop of firming market expectations that the Fed will move to cut interest rates in October, a fresh wave of global risk-on trade undermined the Greenback's perceived safe-haven status and assisted the pair to build on its recent strong recovery from 2-1/2 year lows set at the beginning of this month.
Persistent USD selling remained supportive
The upbeat sentiment in the risk-associated assets got an additional boost on the back of news that the UK and the EU have reached an agreement on Brexit. Meanwhile, the US economic data released on Thursday showed that the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index missed market expectations and dropped to 5.6 in October. This coupled with mixed US housing market data did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls or hinder the pair's strong intraday positive momentum further beyond the 1.1100 round-figure mark.
The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. The near-term positive mood seemed largely unaffected by the fact that the US is set to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods, which will take effect this Friday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum and produce some short-term trading opportunities on the last trading day of the week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight upsurge confronted some resistance near 100-day SMA. The mentioned hurdle coincides with 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.0879 downfall and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Sustained strength beyond the said barrier – around the 1.1140-45 region – now seems to pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the 1.1200 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.1100 handle now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. level support near the 1.1080 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the slide back towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark (23.6% Fibo. level), with some intermediate support near the 1.1035-30 region.
