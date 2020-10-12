EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1803

ECB’s President Christine Lagarde participated in an IMF event but made no relevant comments.

A US holiday implies an empty macroeconomic calendar and limited volumes.

EUR/USD has limited bearish potential as long as it holds above 1.1760.

The EUR/USD pair is down this Monday, amid renewed demand for the safe-haven dollar. Investors’ mood got hit by weekend news, indicating that US leaders were unable to agree on a coronavirus stimulus package, after Democrats rejected US President Trump’s latest plan. Also, the shared currency came under pressure as the second wave of coronavirus is taking its toll on the region. Germany has reported a record 4,721 new contagions on Saturday, its highest since early April, which lead to new restrictive measures in the country. France and Spain had also reported record surges over the weekend, which also resulted in new measures to curb the outbreaks.

The calendar was quiet throughout the European morning and will remain empty for the rest of the day, as the US and Canada celebrate different holidays, with their respective markets remaining closed. ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde, participated in a virtual event hosted by the IMF, although she made no comments on monetary policy.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 1.1800 level, down for the day although with the bearish potential limited according to intraday charts. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is holding above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bullish slope. Technical indicators ease within positive levels, rather reflecting the latest slump than anticipating an upcoming decline. A daily ascendant trend-line provides support at around 1.1760, the level to break to confirm a bearish extension ahead.

Support levels: 1.1760 1.1720 1.1680

Resistance levels: 1.1830 1.1870 1.1915