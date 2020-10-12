EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1803
- ECB’s President Christine Lagarde participated in an IMF event but made no relevant comments.
- A US holiday implies an empty macroeconomic calendar and limited volumes.
- EUR/USD has limited bearish potential as long as it holds above 1.1760.
The EUR/USD pair is down this Monday, amid renewed demand for the safe-haven dollar. Investors’ mood got hit by weekend news, indicating that US leaders were unable to agree on a coronavirus stimulus package, after Democrats rejected US President Trump’s latest plan. Also, the shared currency came under pressure as the second wave of coronavirus is taking its toll on the region. Germany has reported a record 4,721 new contagions on Saturday, its highest since early April, which lead to new restrictive measures in the country. France and Spain had also reported record surges over the weekend, which also resulted in new measures to curb the outbreaks.
The calendar was quiet throughout the European morning and will remain empty for the rest of the day, as the US and Canada celebrate different holidays, with their respective markets remaining closed. ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde, participated in a virtual event hosted by the IMF, although she made no comments on monetary policy.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 1.1800 level, down for the day although with the bearish potential limited according to intraday charts. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is holding above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bullish slope. Technical indicators ease within positive levels, rather reflecting the latest slump than anticipating an upcoming decline. A daily ascendant trend-line provides support at around 1.1760, the level to break to confirm a bearish extension ahead.
Support levels: 1.1760 1.1720 1.1680
Resistance levels: 1.1830 1.1870 1.1915
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 amid renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD is under pressure in a slow start to the week. The greenback finds support in a not so positive mood, amid no progress in a US stimulus fiscal package. A holiday in the US keeps volumes limited.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 amid broad US dollar rebound
GBP/USD heads back towards 1.3000 amid fresh US dollar rebound. UK PM Johnson up for Australia-style trade deal ahead of the October 15 deadline. Eyes on BOE’s Bailey as London braces for tougher restrictions to contain the coronavirus spread.
Gold eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown
Gold (XAU/USD) drops 0.50% so far this Monday, reversing Friday’s surge to two-week highs of $1930 amid a broad US dollar rebound and a technical breakdown on the hourly chart. 50-HMA at $1912 offers immediate cushion.
Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon
The cryptocurrency market turned a new leaf over the weekend after volatility returned. The flagship cryptocurrency broke out past $11,000 and tested resistance at $11,500.
WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support
WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.