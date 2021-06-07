The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that selling interest is aligned around a bearish 20 SMA, which keeps heading south below a flat 100 SMA. Technical indicators lack directional strength within negative levels. The pair bottomed for the day at 1.2144 but would need to clear the 1.2120 support to gain bearish traction.

The EU published June Sentix Investor Confidence, which improved by more than anticipated, hitting 28.1 from 21 in the previous month. The US calendar has nothing relevant to offer, as the country will publish April Consumer Credit Change, foreseen at $ 21.00 billion.

The greenback lost momentum as stocks advance in Europe after a poor performance of its Asian counterparts. US indexes are firmly up ahead of the opening, while US Treasury yields posted some modest gains but remain far from worrying levels.

The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.2160 price zone, little changed on a daily basis. The American dollar found some short-lived strength on comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said on Sunday that higher interest rates would be a “plus,” although he quickly clarified that she does not expect higher spending levels would create an inflation overrun.

