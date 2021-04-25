EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2096
- Upbeat European and US data boosted risk appetite at the end of the week.
- German IFO survey and US Durable Goods Orders in focus this Monday.
- EUR/USD is technically overbought but poised to extend its advance.
The EUR/USD pair accelerated its advance ahead of the weekly close, ending it a few pips below the 1.2100 figure, its highest since early March. Risk appetite was behind the broad dollar’s weakness, which fell even against the safe-haven yen. On Friday, US indexes posted substantial gains following the release of upbeat US data. Markit published the preliminary estimates of April PMIs. The manufacturing index hit 60.6 while the services one printed at 60.4, both record highs, as “looser COVID-19 restrictions and strong client demand boosted business activity,” according to the official report.
Markit European indexes released earlier in the day were also better than anticipated, with the EU Services PMI recovering into expansion levels for the first time since August last year and the manufacturing index reaching 63.3, a record high. On Monday, Germany will publish the April IFO survey, expected to show that the Business Climate improved to 97.7. The US will publish Durable Goods Orders, seen increasing by 2.5% in March following a 1.2% decline in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair indicates that bulls are in control. The pair settled above, while the 20 SMA resumed its advance far below it. Technical indicators stand near overbought readings, resuming their advances. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes near overbought readings while the price settled above all of its moving averages. March’s monthly high was settled at 1.2112, the level to surpass to confirm another leg north.
Support levels: 1.2080 1.2035 1.1990
Resistance levels: 1.2115 1.1250 1.2190
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
